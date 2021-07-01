Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $228,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.75 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.48.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

