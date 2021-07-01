Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.
BBBY opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
