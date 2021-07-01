Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,021 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.