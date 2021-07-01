Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67.

Shoe Carnival’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

