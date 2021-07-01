Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $22,642,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after acquiring an additional 535,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Merchants by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

