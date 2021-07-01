Cat Token Hits One Day Volume of $421,941.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $766,733.69 and approximately $421,941.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.00405371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

