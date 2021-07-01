Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Paul S. Vasington Sells 20,488 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ST opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

