Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $6,722.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00361984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00141481 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00191120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,182,087 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

