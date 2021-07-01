Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $132.48 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

