Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 143.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,563,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KW opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

