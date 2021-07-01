National Pension Service Sells 118,181 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

National Pension Service decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,181 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of The AES worth $31,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.