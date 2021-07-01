National Pension Service Has $32.11 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $32,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

