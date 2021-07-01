FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $33,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

