Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $838.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,731.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

