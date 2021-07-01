Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

