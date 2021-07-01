Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Grows By 90.6%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $5.51 on Thursday. CITIC has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

