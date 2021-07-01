National Pension Service Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $34,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

