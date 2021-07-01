Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Angus C. Russell Sells 4,720 Shares of Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Angus C. Russell sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $14,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,893.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

