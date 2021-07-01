Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

