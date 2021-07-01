Insider Buying: Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) Insider Purchases 191,158 Shares of Stock

Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton acquired 191,158 shares of Invictus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,585.28 ($21,846.63).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
About Invictus Energy
