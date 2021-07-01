Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

NET stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

