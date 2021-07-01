Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.99 ($68.22).

Shares of BNP opened at €52.87 ($62.20) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

