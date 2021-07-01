Barclays PLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.35 on Thursday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

