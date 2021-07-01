BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

