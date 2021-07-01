Lisa W. Wardell Sells 800 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ATGE opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
