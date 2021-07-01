National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $35,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of AJG opened at $140.08 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.