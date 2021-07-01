Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

