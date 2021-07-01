The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $379.53 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.