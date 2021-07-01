National Pension Service Has $37.91 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,698 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $37,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 816,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.