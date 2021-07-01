Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,632 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,188.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,311.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

