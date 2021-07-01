Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 26,278 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 488,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.