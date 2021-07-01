Barclays PLC Acquires 18,431 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $232,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.21 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.