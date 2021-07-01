Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,012 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

