Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $29,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,034.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

