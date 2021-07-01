Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

