7,365 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

