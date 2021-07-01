Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.20% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPI opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

