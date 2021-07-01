Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $746,000 Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,507,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

