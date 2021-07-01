DAOBet Hits Market Capitalization of $502,719.85 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $502,719.85 and $308.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,667.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.56 or 0.01471911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00420244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

