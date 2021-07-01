Swapcoinz (SPAZ) One Day Volume Hits $268,886.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $268,886.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00142726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00171209 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,611.41 or 0.99832789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

