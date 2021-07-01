Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $525,246.23 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $525,246.23 and approximately $20,301.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,667.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,138.72 or 0.06352446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.56 or 0.01471911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00407113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00162896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00627343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00420244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.00363944 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,833,590 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,047 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

