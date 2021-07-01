Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

