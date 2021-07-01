O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 52.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 442,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

