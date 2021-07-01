InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

