O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

