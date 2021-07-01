John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 3,285 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.