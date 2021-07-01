Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 6,812 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

