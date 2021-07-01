PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

