City Holding Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.84.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

CHCO stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65. City has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in City by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in City by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

