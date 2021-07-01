Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.